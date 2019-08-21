Karimnagar IT Tower by Dasara: Gangula

By | Published: 10:49 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday said IT Tower in the district would be ready by Dasara and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would inaugurate the same, he said.

Kamalakar, along with Managing Director, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, E Venkata Narsimha Reddy, on Wednesday, visited the IT Tower being constructed near Lower Manair Dam on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said 90 per cent work on the tower was completed and works of PoP and granite elevation were under progress. Stating that so far, 11 IT companies had entered an MoU to establish their firms in the tower, he opined that once the facility was started, youth would get employment in Karimnagar itself instead of moving to Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Educated youth were unable to find employment in Karimnagar even after 70 years of independence. With a view to fulfilling the long-standing dream of the local youth, the State government had decided to establish the tower in Karimnagar, he said. The then IT Minister KT Rama Rao had sanctioned Rs 25 crore for the project.

