Karimnagar: JAC leaders, workers in preventive custody ahead of ‘Chalo Tank Bund’

Karimnagar: RTC JAC leaders and workers of various depots in old Karimnagar district were taken into preventive custody to stop them from participating in the ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ programme in Hyderabad on Saturday.

As part of their ongoing agitation, RTC JAC decided to organise the agitation, which is on the lines of the ‘Million March’. It asked employees working in different depots to participate in large numbers and make it a grand success. Based on the State leadership call, workers of various depots prepared to reach Hyderabad. But, police arrested them and their leaders.

In Karimnagar, JAC convenor MP Reddy, leaders Jakkula Mallesham, KVR Reddy and 16 others were detained. RTC workers were also taken into custody at Vemulawada, Sircilla, Korutla and other depots.

