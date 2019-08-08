Karimnagar, Khammam to get medical college

By | Published: 1:06 am

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday unveiled its plan to expand medical education in Telangana by adding two more medical colleges at Khammam and Karimnagar. The authorities are also planning to start super-speciality hospitals, one each at Kakatiya Medial College in Warangal and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad.

On Thursday, Health Minister, Etela Rajender met Union Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan and sought the Centre’s backing for a slew of reforms in health and medical education being taken-up at the State-level.

Rajender urged Harsh Vardhan to provide approvals to start new medical colleges at the earliest. “At present, we have nine medical colleges and there is a need to expand and add more medical colleges in Telangana. New districts have been established and respective District Hospitals have to be upgraded into tertiary hospitals,” he said.

Overall, in the coming years, the State government is planning to add five new medical colleges at Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Ramagundam, Jangaon, Karimnagar and Khammam. The additional medical colleges are expected to add a minimum of 500 medical seats in the State.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan has assured the State government on providing support to upgrade District Hospitals and ICU facilities in nine districts, health officials here said.

Rajender also sought the Centre’s support in further expanding the existing 40 dialysis centres in the State. “We also need your support to bolster trauma care centres along National Highways and adding more high-end ICU facilities in districts,” he said.

The Health Minister also discussed the ongoing protests by members of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Telangana Government Doctors Association and Telangana Junior Doctors Association against National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill-2019.

