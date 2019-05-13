Karimnagar: KMC labourers stage dharna seeking pending wages

By | Published: 12:10 am

Karimnagar: Labourers of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation on Monday staged a protest in front of Corporation office demanding payment of pending wages.

KMC labourers under the aegis of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged the protest and raised slogans against Corporation authorities. CITU district secretary Bandari Shekar said salaries of KMC workers were pending for last two months while workers of eight newly merged villages in the Corporation had not been paid wages for the last five months.

Despite a number of representations, Corporation officials had failed to pay salaries to the workers, who were facing severe hardships from last couple of months, he alleged.

Mandatory commodities such as soap, cloth, and oil, which must be given to workers, were not being supplied to labourers for the past few years, he said, and threatened to go on strike if salaries were not paid.