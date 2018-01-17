Karimnagar lecturer helps students develop skills

By | Published: 1:03 am 1:05 am

Karimnagar: Personality development is nothing but the act of moving from an inert and disinterested state of existence to a zealous, motivated and joyous one.

A private college lecturer, Dharmender Nadimetla has been on a mission to help youth evolve by training them in personality development. He in general teaches chemistry to students preparing for IIT in Karimangar town.

So far, he has conducted 378 personality development and motivation sessions for RTI activists, political leaders, officials, LIC, police personnel, women, youth, teachers, students, and chartered accountants.

Besides training camps, he has written books on subjects such as personality development, carrier guidance, Physical Science Made Easy (for Class X students), What Next (career advisory for SSC pass students), which was released by former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Dharmendar told ‘Telangana Today’, personality development was essential for youth to become succesful. People should have the ability and tactics to convince others without getting angry, he said.

A majority of talented students were unable to get good jobs due to lack of communication and personality development skills. So, it was necessary for students and educated youths to develop skills.

Pursuing PhD in Psychology and life skills from Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, Dharmender presented 13 papers at various seminars. Besides various activities, Dharmender provids voluntary services to Junior Chamber International, Lions Club and Ramakrishna math.

Passionate at collecting old things, Dharmender secured a place in Limaca Book of Records by collecting 999 daily newspapers of 17 countries, 24 States in 29 languages. He has participated in seven international and 32 national conferences.

Winning ‘broad learner outstanding teacher’ competition organised by Air India in October 2007, he participated as Indian ambassador in an international conference held in Singapore. He also participated in in ‘6th International Conference on Life Skills Education’ held at Guwahati, Assam, in February 2015.