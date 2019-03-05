Karimnagar madrasa students hail defence forces

By | Published: 1:36 am 1:37 am

Karimnagar: Students of Madrasa Islamia Abubakr Siddiq (R.A) based in Karimnagar hailed Indian defence forces, protecting the borders and nation, here on Monday at Arts College Grounds. The students hailed Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman for his courageous act during the air strikes.

The students paid tributes to Pulwama martyrs, who died recently in terror attack and raised slogans against Pakistan for promoting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dalit Minority United Front (DMUF) City president, MA Jameel Hussain said that Indian Muslims in the country are ready to sacrifice for the nation. The teachers from the Madrasa, police personnel on patrolling duty, local residents and parents of the students were also present on the occasion.