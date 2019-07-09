Karimnagar man on Seva dies in Tirupathi

By | Published: 11:38 am

Peddapalli: Mothi Suman (28), who sustained injuries after falling from a two storied building in Tirumala passed away while being treated at 3 am on Monday.

A native of Khilavanaparthi, Dharmaram mandal, Suman along with 70 others went to Tirumala to take part in Venkateshwara swamy seva on June 29.

He accidentally fell from two storied building on July 2 night and he was admitted in a local private hospital. He breathed his last at 3 am on Monday while undergoing treatment in the hospital in Tirupati.

Villagers and TRS activists appealed the welfare minister Koppula Eashwar to take measures to bring the body of Suman to his native village from Tirupati.

