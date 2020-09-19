Karimnagar Mayor asks officials to develop parks

Sunil Rao advised officials to make available parks to the public by beautifying them.

By | Published: 12:10 am

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao instructed engineering department officials to prepare plans to develop parks in all divisions and take steps to start the tendering process.

Mayor along with KMC Commissioner Valluru Kranthi conducted meeting engineers and contractors to discuss parks at the KMC meeting hall here on Friday. They discussed parks to be developed, pending ones and parks ready for inauguration.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao advised officials to make available parks to the public by beautifying them. Prepare estimations and designs for development of parks. The design, which was used for a park, should not be used for another one.

Talking about pending parks, the Mayor instructed officials to issue notices to contractors, who left work in the middle, and prepare the stage for the retendering process by canceling old tenders.

He asked officials to make arrangements for inauguration of parks, which had reached the final stage. He instructed officials to complete Jyothinagar Park which was left in the half way.

Besides greenery, flower bearing and other attractive saplings should be planted to make parks as beautiful destinations, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .