Karimnagar Mayor takes charge

Karimnagar: Yadagiri Sunil Rao assumed charge of office of the Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar in the presence of the BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister sounded a note of caution to the elected representatives to be extremely responsible and attend to the needs of people. He opined that posts should not become a decoration for leaders and public representatives should act as responsible persons for the public and maintain cordial relations with people. The official positions should not be used to settle political scores.

Speaking at a public meeting after the Mayor assumed charge, he advised newly elected corporators to reduce egos and work for the welfare of the people by setting aside their egos. With a respect on Telangana Rashtra Samithi, people had elected party candidates in recent corporation polls. Every step initiated by Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar would reflect the attitude of the State government.

People would exercise their votes in favor of their favorite leaders with plenty of hopes. So, leaders should not disappoint their aspirations. Complete freedom would be given to local bodies and there was no question of government’s involvement into the affairs of civic bodies.

Talking about the development of the town, Kamalakar said the face of Karimnagar has been changed during the last four years period. Road were laid with Rs 350 crore sanctioned by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Karimnagar would emerge as a second largest city in the State once the ongoing works such as IT tower, Cable bridge, Manair River Front and others were completed. Moreover, about 4,000 to 5,000 people would get employment.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar said a lot of change has been taken place in the condition of local bodies as well as municipalities after Telangana government came to power in the State. Earlier, the condition of local bodies was in a bad shape as previous governments not used to sanction funds. However, the situation of local municipalities has been changed after KT Rama Rao assumed charge as Municipal Administration Minister.

About Rs 850 crore was sanctioned to Karimnagar during the last five years. No government in the history of Karimnagar had sanctioned such a huge amount. It was the responsibility of the corporators to develop town by utilizing funds sanctioned by the government. He advised the corporators to win the minds of public by working according to the aspirations of the Chief Minister. Mayor Sunil Rao assured to develop the town in all fronts and sought cooperation from Ministers. Instead of three months, MCK general body meeting would be organised for every two months to speed up the develop process by enhancing coordination between corporators and officials.

Prize money to SSC students

The newly elected Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, Yadagiri Sunil Rao signed his first signature on the file to provide Rs 10,000 prize money to the government school students who secured 9.5 GPA in SSC. He also signed another file to supply 24×7 water to the residents of the town.

Sunil Rao signed above files after assuming charge as Mayor of KMC in the presence of BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Corporation commissioner Valluri Kranthi and others at his chamber on Saturday. According to new decision of the corporation, government schools students those who secured 9.5 GPA in SSC results would be provided Rs 10,000 prize money.

He also signed to provide round the clock water supply to local residents. It was also poll plank of TRS candidates in recent corporation elections. Sunil Rao, who elected as councilor and corporator for four times, was unanimously elected as Mayor of KMC on January 29. There was no competition for post since TRS party got full majority with 33 corporators. Moreover, seven independents have also supported TRS.

