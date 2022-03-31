Karimnagar: MCK general body passes unanimous resolution for paddy procurement

Karimnagar: The general body meeting of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, passed a unanimous resolution demanding that the central government purchase each and every grain produced during Yasangi and Rabi seasons in the state. The general body meeting, held under the chair of Mayor Y Sunil Rao here on Thursday, adopted the resolution in the wake of the union government’s refusal to procure paddy crop from the state.

The Mayor placed the proposed resolution in the general body meeting, which passed a unanimous resolution with the members supporting the proposal. Noisy scenes were witnessed for sometime, with the BJP corporators staging demonstrations with empty pots and holding placards in protest against drinking water scarcity in the town. The Mayor, however, told the BJP members that the problem in drinking water supply was due to a damage in the raw water supply pipeline. The BJP members were demonstrating only because they wanted some publicity, he charged. The BJP corporators withdrew their protest when the Mayor asked opposition members not to sidetrack the meeting.

Later, the general body discussed 197 subjects such as roads, drainages, drinking water supply, pigs, dogs and monkey menace, haritha haram, street lights, removal of electricity poles and others. Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao informed that BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar got sanctioned Rs 347 crore to take up various developmental works under the CM assurance scheme.

Informing that cable bridge and IT tower works were completed, he said that the foundation for Rs 400 crore worth Manair River Front project was laid recently. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao has assured to sanction Rs 60 crore for the development of the town, Mayor informed and wanted BJP corporators to convince Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to sanction Rs 100 crore from the union government.

