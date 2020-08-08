Karimnagar: MIM offers assistance to Covid patients

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Karimnagar: Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) city president Syed Ghulam Ahmed Hussain promised to provide all assistance to people in the wake of the coronavirus spread.

The MIM organised a round table meeting to discuss measures to be taken to extend support to corona patients, at MIM office on Saturday. Participating in the meeting, Ghulam Ahmed promised to work with Muslim JAC, which was running a helpline centre to extend support to Covid patients and others.

Asking the people not to worry about the virus, he advised them to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the virus. MIM corporators, division president and Muslim JAC leaders participated in the round table meeting.

