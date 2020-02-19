Karimnagar: Minister furious with PR engineers over slippery floors

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday expressed anger at Panchayat Raj (PR) engineers as the flooring of the newly constructed Zilla Parishad meeting hall was so smooth that many officials and pubic representatives slipped and fell.

The Zilla Parishad general body meeting was organised for the first time in the new building. The Panchayat Raj Department, which constructed the building, used smooth tiles. Public representatives and government officials, who came to the ZP office for the meeting, found it difficult to walk on the smooth floor.

While District Women and Child Welfare Officer Sharadha had a fall and got injured, other officers and public representatives also slipped.

Enraged over the incident, Kamalakar expressed anger at the engineers for using smooth tiles and asked them to rectify the problem before the next meeting. He also told them to arrange for ramp instead of stairs.

