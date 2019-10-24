Karimnagar: Missing Minority Residantial School students found

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Karimnagar: Students of Minority Residential (boys) School, Huzurabad, who went missing from school since Thursday morning, were found near Ippalanarsingapur village.

Four class-IX students, Shakheel, Akthar, Rafi and Israel went missing from the school. Residents of Vangara, Bheemadevarapalli mandal, students are studying in Huzurabad minority residential school.

They have decided to run away as they were thrashed by principal for coming to school late after Dasara holidays. Next day, they were again thrashed by principal for attending class late. According to their plan, students ran away after they jumped over the compound wall. Police found them while they walking toward their native village.

Huzurabad CI Madhavi said after coming to know about the incident, they launched a search for students and found them in the outskirts of Ippalanarsingapur.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter