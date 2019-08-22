Karimnagar MLA, villagers thank KCR for KLIS water

By | Published: 12:18 am

Karimnagar: In a unique gesture of thanksgiving, Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar and hordes of farmers took out a padayatra carrying huge cutouts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in villages where Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) water had begun flowing on Thursday.

Kamalakar and the farmers took out the padayatra from Nagulamalyala tank road-dam to Bavupet tank of Kothapalli mandal. The enthusiastic crowd also burst crackers and performed jalabhishekam to Chandrashekhar Rao’s portrait with KLIS water.

They marched along the stretch of Left Canal of Mid Manair Dam. Kamalakar, in the course of the march, also enquired with Irrigation officials about problems faced in supply of water to water bodies through link canals and instructed them to take steps to resolve such issues.

He said Nagulamalyala Kotha Cheruvu, which had dried up after the digging of Flood Flow Canal, regained its past glory with the arrival of KLIS water. “Farmers are very happy as the tank is filled with water and borewells have also been recharged,” he said.

Due to lack of water in the tank, farmers had closed the link canals and were dependent on borewells for agriculture activities, he said, and assured them that the link canal would be revived through repair works.

Before starting the padayatra, farmers, villagers and members of Farmer Coordination Committee led by Godala Chandraiah felicitated Kamalakar for bringing Kaleshwaram water to their village.

