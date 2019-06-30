Karimnagar MP appreciates KMC for parks protection

By | Published: 1:14 am

Karimnagar: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar appreciated Karimnagar Municipal Corporation’s efforts in protection and development of parks in corporation limits. MP along with KMC Mayor S Ravinder Singh, Commissioner G Venugopal Reddy and others inaugurated Katari Devender Rao memorial park in 46th division, Jyothinagar on Sunday.

He appreciated KMC for protecting the lands in dispute and developing park. He said Karimnagar would be developed in all front by brining State and central funds, Irrespective of political affiliations.

Mayor said development of various parks in the town was started from Jyothinagar park. The works of development of parks were under progress.

They remembered the efforts of Katari Devender Rao, who strove hard for Jyothinagar park, which was developed with RS 70 lakh of Amruth, 14th finance and LRS funds.

