Karimnagar MP calls party cadres for long fight against Covid-19

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday gave a call to party cadres to be prepared for a prolonged fight against the coronavirus. Giving a call to “Feed The Needy,” he wanted that migrant labour who are facing hardships in the State must be fed as a priority.

“In the wake of possibility of extension of the lockdown all over the country, party cadre must be on the first line of sacrifice to uphold the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said. He said that the extension seems to be the need of the hour due to the Markaz hot spots in many areas of the country.

He alleged that Telangana police was creating hurdles for the BJP cadre who are participating in food distribution programmes strictly maintaining social distancing. He pointed out that certain political parties are resorting to politics instead of joining the united fight against the pandemic.

BJP State Party Working Committee member Surabhi Bhum Rao handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakhs for PMRF to party president.

