Karimnagar: Municipal commissioners instructed to setup ward committees

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Karimnagar: Collector K Shashanka has asked municipal commissioners to constitute ward committees in all municipalities to take up pattana pragathi programme to be held every soon. The formation of committees should be completed by February 18.

This instruction was given at a pattana pragathi preparatory meeting held at the collectorate with municipal commissioners here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that a special officer would be appointed for every ward. Commissioners along with special officers should tour in all wards and constitute committees along with 15 persons those who work honestly for sanitation, greenery and implementation of welfare schemes.

There should be four committees such as youth, women, senior citizens and prominent personalities. It was the responsibility of special officers to tour in wards and appoint committees, which would play a vital role in the development of ward in the future.

Instructing commissioners to give tap connection to every house at Rs 1, he wanted the officers to organize tap melas in every ward to educate the people about Rs 1 tap connection. Collector instructed officials to collect the details of houses with and without tap connections and illegal connections.

Shashanka also asked the commissioner to purchase sanitation vehicles to collect garbage and shift it to dumping yards and invite short term tenders to purchase autorickshaws. There should be 25 sanitation workers per every 10,000 population, he said and instructed officers to recruit workers by getting the approval of council if the number was less. He wanted the officers to collect tax.

Public toilets would be constructed in the areas where a large number of people are likely to gather, he said and asked officers to identify places to construct four toilets each in Jammikunta, Huzurabad and Choppadandi, ten in Karimnagar and one in Kothapalli municipality.

After inauguration of IT tower on February 18, IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao would conduct review meeting on pattana pragathi with municipal commissioners. District ministers, MLAs, MLCs, municipal chairmen and vice-chairmen would also participate in the meeting, Collector informed.

