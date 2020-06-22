Karimnagar: Mystery over death of businessman unravelled

By | Published: 10:36 pm

Karimnagar: The suspense over the death of a businessman, Nareddy Satyanarayana Reddy and his family members, has been solved with the handwriting found in the suicide note, found in his fertilizer shop, matching with the handwriting in other books of the deceased.

Subsequently, the police declared on Monday that Satyanarayana Reddy along with his family members committed suicide.

A native of Laxmipur of Ramadugu mandal, Satyanarayana Reddy migrated to Karimnagar and was staying at Bank Colony. Besides real-estate business, he used to run a fertilizer shop. Satyanarayana Reddy, who left home on January 27, was found dead in Kakatiya canal on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on February 17.

While searching for the body of a woman, police found a car in Kakatiya canal in which they found three decomposed bodies. They were identified as Satyanarayan Reddy, his wife Radha and daughter Vinayasri. Radha is sister of Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy.

Different stories were doing rounds among the people over the death of Satyanarayana Reddy and his family members. LMD police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

As part of the investigation, they found a suicide note in the fertiliser shop owned by Satyanarayana Reddy. To confirm the handwriting in the suicide note as that of the deceased, police sent the note to experts for analysis. It was established in the analysis that Satyanarayana Reddy himself had written the suicide note.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .