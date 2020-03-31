Karimnagar native dies of Coronavirus in London

By | Published: 3:46 pm 3:47 pm

Hyderabad: A native of Karimnagar city in Telangana, Syed Abbas Hussain (60) passed away in London after he contracted Coronavirus, according to his friends and family members here.

Abbas Hussain was afflicted with Coronavirus for sometime and was under treatment in a hospital in London. He passed away last night, information reaching here indicated. He is survived by three daughters and wife.

Abbas Hussain, who studied upto tenth class in St John’s English Medium school in Karimnagar town migrated to the United Kingdom some 45 years ago. His family members including two brothers live in Hyderabad, while another brother works in Muscat.

He was a resident of Sawaran Street in Karimnagar.

