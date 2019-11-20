Karimnagar official threatened for being incorrupt; moves ACB

By | Published: 12:30 am

Karimnagar: People approaching the Anti-Corruption Bureau to complain about bribes being demanded by government officials is something which is usually heard of. But in a rare case, an engineer with the Northern Power Distribution Company Limited approached the ACB seeking protection from his colleagues, who, he alleged, were making threatening calls to him since he would not indulge in corruption.

Besides lodging a complaint with ACB officials, the young engineer, Podeti Ashok, also submitted documents such as Aadhaar card, PAN and others to facilitate them to probe his properties.

The trouble for the Assistant Divisional Engineer, NPDCL, Karimnagar circle, began a month ago when he hung a board in his chamber that read “I am not corrupt. I will not accept bribe”. Since then, he has been receiving calls from other officers in the NPDCL with threats to falsely implicate him in a bribery case, he alleged.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Ashok said: “I am scared after receiving threatening calls from my colleagues who warned me for putting up the board in my office. As a precautionary measure, I lodged a complaint with the ACB and submitted all documents. I have asked them to conduct an inquiry into my properties if they feel it is necessary.”

“Despite knowing that I am incorrupt, some tried to encourage me to accept bribes, and vexed by their attitude, I decided to put up the poster in my chamber,” he said.

Ashok, who hails from a teachers’ family, has been against corruption right from his childhood and has been facing problems from the time he joined the NPDCL in 2005.

