Karimnagar: Officials cordon off few localities in Huzurabad

Karimnagar: Officials cordoned off a few localities in Huzurabad town wherein a fresh case of COVID-19 positive was reported.

Collector K Shashanka and Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy on Tuesday visited Huzurabad and toured in Kakatiyanagar, Siddarthanagar and Market yard areas.

A few days ago, two persons of the town tested positive for virus after returning from Markaz event. Brother of one of the positive persons was also infected by the virus on Monday. With this the number of positive cases in the district escalated to 18.

Alerted with the fresh case, officials have closed few localities in the town restricting the movement of the people in the area.

Officials, who had already shifted first two Coronavirus positive persons and their family members to isolation wards, have begun search for the people who met the second contact. So far, three persons were tested positive for virus as against 19 persons attended Markaz event from the district. Apart from these cases, 15 more persons including ten Indonesians were also infected by the virus.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector and CP appealed that the people those who met COVID-19 positive person, should voluntarily come forward for medical tests.Asking the people to confine to their houses, they advised the public to maintain social distancing while purchasing vegetables and essential commodities at shops.

