Karimnagar: Paramitha students selected for national adventure camp

Karimnagar: Students (scouts) of Paramitha educational institutions have been selected for the 25th National Adventure Camp scheduled to be held at national youth complex, Gadpuri, Palwal district of Haryana from May 20 to 24.

Class IX students Kanakam Krishna Sai Ganesh, Nankani Preem Kumar, Ramka Herishikesh Sharma, Katnapalli Anurag, and Oruganti Nandivardhan have been selected for the camp.

Class VIII students selected for the camp are Chennadi Praneeth, Kalikota Nikhil, Balmuri Sathvik, Gurram Sahith Reddy, Avinineni Abiram, Kanaparthi Venkatesh, and Kadarla Sathvik Rao.

Penchala Praveen Aditya, Bukya Nikhil Tej, and Kaza Adnam Khadri of Class VII and Class I student Gangarapu Kamalraj, scout masters Gangarapu Manohar, and Gangarapu Mallesham have been selected for adventure camp.

The educational institutions’s chairman Dr E Prasada Rao, Principal K Hanumantha Rao and others congratulated the students.

