Karimnagar plan role model to contain COVID-19

Hyderabad: Karimnagar city is turning out to be a role model for the rest of the country in containing the spread of COVID-19 effectively. The district authorities worked in complete coordination with each other and enlisted the support of community elders, for efficaciously implementing the containment without being ruthless and causing least inconvenience to people.

What worked for Karimnagar appears to be a mix of team work by the district authorities, enrolment of the community elders with support from local people and also optimum usage of technology. The State government especially Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directly monitoring the activities on a daily basis, handheld the district administration throughout the entire episode.

It all started on March 15 when the police authorities learnt about the arrival of 10 Indonesians in the city. Without any delay, they alerted the district administration and together swung into action even as they informed the State government. With one of the foreign visitors showing COVID-19 symptoms, all the 10 Indonesians were shifted to quarantine facility in the government hospital and later to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad where they all tested positive.

In a coordinated effort, the departments of revenue, municipal, health and police began their ground work. The police started tracking the movement of the Indonesians and eventually traced 81 first contacts. “Besides field intelligence, we examined about 22 CCTVs’ footage to identify the areas they visited and people they met. We mapped the entire area which was spread over 600 metre radius and geotagged the residences of all 81 persons. By March 18, we cordoned off the entire area and all routes leading out of the containment zone restricting movement of people in and out,” Karimnagar City Police Commissioner V B Kamalasan Reddy told ‘Telangana Today’.

Simultaneously, the police authorities took the community elders into confidence and explained to them about the gravity of the situation. They informed that unless the area was contained, more people could become victims of the deadly virus. Announcements were made from all places of worship – temples, mosques and churches, explaining the importance of containment to prevent spreading of the epidemic. Separate teams were deployed for round-the-clock surveillance and patrolling in three shifts, both inside and outside the containment area. Besides installing 25 additional CCTV cameras, the police also deployed drone cameras for surveillance.

Meanwhile, the district health authorities swung into action and prepared about 100 teams to conduct door-to-door visit to identify persons with symptoms of novel Coronavirus. They shifted all those symptomatic patients to the government hospital. On the other hand, the municipal officials commenced sanitisation of the entire area including mosques visited by the Indonesians as well as held meetings with local suppliers to ensure supply of all essential commodities including vegetables, groceries, medicines and milk at the door step of all 3,600 households inside the containment zone.

Of the total 15 cases identified in Karimnagar city, 10 were Indonesians. While two cases were that of primary contacts of Indonesians, the remaining two were the formers’ family members. With the latest case being reported on March 31, the restrictions in the containment zone are likely to be relaxed after mandatory isolation period of 14 days completed on April 15.

Karimnagar District Collector K Shashanka said with all their roles well-defined, the officials from all department rose to the occasion and worked as a team. “Despite being my senior, the Police Commissioner was very agile and responsive to all my requirements in containing the area. Besides our team work, the handholding by the Chief Minister and other higher authorities even during odd hours was unforgettable,” he said. However, the most challenging task for the district administration remains to be making everyone understanding the importance of barricading an entire area and restricting their movement.

