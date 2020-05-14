Karimnagar Police give away groceries to priests

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy on Thursday said all sections of the people are now aware of the measures to be taken to check the spread of coronavirus. Maintaining physical distancing and self-quarantining voluntarily by the people were a welcome development.

With all religious places being closed as part of the lockdown, police department has distributed essential commodities to priests working in various temples in a programme held in Venkateshwara temple on Thursday.

Essential commodities including rice, pulses, oil, onions, ghee, sweets made with ghee, ravva, upma ravva and vegetables were distributed to nearly 60 priests. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalasan Reddy asked the priests to perform pujas for police to help discharge duties effectively in difficult situations.

They identified some of the priests who were engaged in protection of Hindutva and distributing essential commodities. Additional DCPs S Srinivas (law and order) and G Chandramohan (administation), ACP Ashok, CIs Vijay Kumar, Deva Reddy, Vignan Rao, and Damodar Reddy, SIs and others participated in the programme.

