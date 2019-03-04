Karimnagar Police nabs gutkha supplying gang

By | Published: 10:11 pm

Karimnagar: Task Force police busted a gutkha supplying gang, detained three of its members and seized Rs 42,500 worth gutkha packets from them.

Based on reliable information, officials of the Task Force, special team and Manakondur police, followed the movements of one of gang members Kenkarla Prasanth following which the gang was caught.

A native of Maddikunta of Manakondur mandal, Kenkarla Prasanth used to supply gutkha packet in and around his native place. Police detained him while selling banned tobacco products in Annaram of Manakondur mandal on Monday.

Based on information given by Kenkarla Prasanth, police arrested two other persons- Kurma Santhosh from Sultanabad and Nakka Prasanth from Peddapalli.

According to the police, Nakka Prasanth used to buy gutkha packets from a shop named Royal Chalia in Bidhar of Karnataka and supply them to Santhosh, who then supplied it to Kenkarla Prasanth.

In a statement, Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy warned to open suspect sheet against gutkha suppliers if they failed to mend their ways.