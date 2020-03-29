Karimnagar Police now use ‘Mobie Command Control Room’

By | Published: 6:27 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar police Commissionerate, which is always ahead in utilization of modern technology to control crime and detection of cases, added another feather to its hat.

Earlier, in case of any untoward incidents, cops rushed to the spot along with video cameras and recorded the incidents, and based on the visuals recorded in video cameras, police would later register cases against the people involved in ransack or damage. Hereafter, it is a thing of the past.

Karimnagar police will now use a Mobile Command Control Room vehicle which will make the job of maintaining law and order in the Commissionerate a lot easier for the cops.

The State government has sanctioned mobile command control room vehicle to commisionerate to implement lockdown and curfew being imposed from 7 pm to 6 am to check the spread of coronavirus.

Three cameras fixed to the vehicle will help the cops to know the things happening around it. While a camera (PTZ) rotates 360 degree angle, the other two cameras would capture things around them. There is also a public address system to alert and advise people.

Collector K Shashanka, Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy and Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, Commissioner Valluri Kranthi flagged off the vehicle.

Kamalasan Reddy said presently, the vehicle would be used to monitor lockdown and curfew. It would be used to maintain law and order during normal times and video footage captured with cameras would be considered as evidence to produce in the court, he added.

