Karimnagar police seize 6,976 vehicles for violating lockdown norms

Karimnagar: Karimnagar commissionerate police have so far seized 6,976 vehicles for violating lockdown norms and moving on roads without reason. Of them 6,139 are two wheelers, 620 three wheelers, 171 four wheelers, and 46 other vehicles.

Fines have been imposed on owners of 11,133 vehicles through e-channel system. All the seized vehicles would be deposited in the court, said Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy in a statement.

Advising the people not to venture out from their homes, he said people could travel in three kilometres radius for vegetables and other essential commodities.

Informing to implement lockdown and night curfew strictly, CP warned to take action if anybody violates lockdown norms.

