Karimnagar police trace missing woman within hours

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar police traced out a missing woman within a few hours with the help of technology.

A woman, who was staying with her sister’s family in Vidhyanagar area here, left the house after quarreling with them at around 10 pm on Saturday night. Family members informed the police about the issue, and the control room staff alerted local blue colt police, who rushed to the house of the lady and collected her mobile number and other details.

They managed to track her movements with the use of her mobile phone network. After coming to know that she was moving towards Gangadhara, they alerted the pollice en route such as Kothapalli, Gangadhara and Ramadugu.

Ramadugu police managed to establish contact with the woman over phone and convinced her to get off the bus at Vedira village of Ramadugu mandal. Local blue colt police rushed to the village and picked her up.

Subsequently, Ramadugu SI Anupama spoke to the woman and assured that her problems would be solved. Meanwhile, family member of the lady rushed Vedira and took her back home.

Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy appreciated Karimnagar and Ramadugu blue colt police Rajamallaiah, Laxman, Vikram Reddy, Venugopal and head constable Rajaiah.

