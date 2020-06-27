Karimnagar: Police trainees boycott Chinese products

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: A police training college in Karimnagar has suggested to its trainees to ban Chinese products and delete mobile apps developed by the neighbouring country.

The college trains directly recruited constables and head constables and assistant sub-inspector promotees. Principal in-charge of the college G Chandramohan said though there was no official order, the trainees were boycotting them after the recent killing of Indian soldiers, including Colonel Satish Babu, by the Chinese troops.

There was a banner also put up at the entrance of the college saying “Chinese apps, products are prohibited in this college.”

Chandramohan said they were sensitising their cadets to the importance of keeping hands off the Chinese goods which would increase the sales of domestic products. “We feel that buying Chinese goods will strengthen their economy. We have witnessed what they have done to our soldiers recently in the Galwan Valley,” the official added. Besides this, the college was also sensitising its cadets to cruelty against animals and the importance of a plastic-free environment.

The training college currently has 880 trainees and about 150 staff, and majority of them had deleted Chinese apps from their phones, Chandramohan said, adding that they cannot stop anyone from buying Chinese goods if they wish to. But their intention was to discourage them.