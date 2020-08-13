Karimnagar police urge people to keep peace

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy wanted all sections of the society to work as peace warriors to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the society.

Law and order would be under control with a peaceful atmosphere. Then only development is possible, CP opined while conducting a meeting with the members of the peace committee at the commissionerate office here on Thursday. Kamalasan Reddy said anybody will be spared if they try to create trouble in the society.

Some people with the support of banned organisations were trying to create troubles in the society and damage government property. Activities of those people have been recorded in closed circuit cameras installed in different areas. Informing that strict legal action against will be taken against the perpetrators, the Commissioner said they would soon be put behind the bars and the cops will demand the maximum sentence for the accused.

Additional DCP (law and order) N Srinivas, Karimnagr town ACP P Ashok, Inspectors Vijay Kumar, Vignan Rao, Thirumal, Reserved Inspector Malleshm and others participated in the meeting.

