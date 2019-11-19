Karimnagar produces maximum paddy in State: Kamalakar

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Karimnagar: Civil Supplies and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Tuesday said Karimnagar district produced the maximum quantity of paddy in the State.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating paddy procurement centres in Nagunoor, Cherlabuthkur, Kondapur, Bahadurkhanpet and Elabotharam. “Harvesting of paddy was delayed by a month due to unseasonal rains in October. Recently, the process picked up momentum after water receded from the fields,” he said.

Stating that cultivation of paddy increased to record levels following the steps taken by the State government, he said farmers cultivated crop even in defunct lands following 24 hours power supply, adequate water by completing Kaleshwaram project, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima.

Last year, 40 lakh metric tons of paddy was purchased in the State and this year, the government was ready to procure 50 to 55 metric tons, the Minister informed and promised to purchase every grain produced by farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Talking about illegal transportation of paddy into Telangana from others States, Kamalakar said all steps had been taken to check the sale of paddy from other States in PPCs. Check-posts have been set up in the borders to check illegal transportation, he informed.

It would be difficult to procure paddy if all the farmers brought crop to PPC at a time, he advised the farmers to bring crop one after another and maintain 17 percent moisture.

Informing that the entire procurement process was made digital, he made it clear that there was no scarcity of money to procure crop.

