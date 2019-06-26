Karimnagar: Re 1 funeral scheme draws huge response

By | Published: 1:48 am 1:54 am

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Municipal Corporation’s Re 1 funeral scheme “Anthim Yatra-Akri Safar” is drawing huge response from philanthropists.

A number of people donated money for the scheme, including a couple donating Rs 5,000 for the programme on Wednesday. The couple, Juvvadi Sushma and Harikrishna, donated the amount on the occasion of their ninth wedding anniversary.

Handing over the cheque to Mayor S Ravinder Sing and commissioner Venugopal Reddy, the couple appreciated municipal authorities for helping the poor by performing funeral at Re 1. The Mayor and commissioner also praised the couple for showing their kindness by donating the amount for the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor said that Re 1 funeral was drawing huge response from various quarters. Stating that the scheme is getting national level recognition, he said that a number of philanthropists were coming forward to make their contributions to the scheme. A total of 20 funerals have been performed under the scheme so far.

Superintendent Engineer Badraiah, corporater Ramana Rao, TRS leaders Anjan Kumar, Srinivas and others were also participated in the programme.