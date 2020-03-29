Karimnagar: Rene hospital donates mobile x-ray unit

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Karimnagar: A well know doctor and owner of Rene hospital, Dr Bangaru Swamy donated mobile x-ray unit to provide treatment to coronavirs patients.

Bangaru Swamy handed over x-ray unit to District Medical and Health Department through the Collector K Shashanka. Collector appreciated Swamy for donating x-ray unit.

DMHO Dr Sujatha said that mobile x-ray unit would help to x-ray the lungs of Covid-19 patients.

