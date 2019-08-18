Karimnagar residents urged to install CC cameras

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police V B Kamalasan Reddy on Sunday appealed to the people to take up establishing of Closed Circuit cameras as social responsibility.

Besides early detection, CC cameras would help control crime in the commissionerate limits, he said while inaugurating 21 CCTV cameras set up involving an expenditure of Rs 3 lakh in Chaitanyapuri Colony here.

Reddy said the police were trying to put Karimnagar under the surveillance of CC cameras and so far, 5,000 cameras hade been established in commissionerate limits.

People have been educated about the benefits of CC cameras with police cultural troops. In the entire State, Karimnagar commissionerate stood fourth in protection and security of people, he said and added that they were moving ahead to secure the top place with the help of all sections of people.

Stating that Rs 1 crore was sanctioned from Chief Minister’s fund, the Commissioner said more cameras would be set up under the Smart city programme.

Additional DCP S Srinivas, ACP P Ashok, Inspectors Tula Srinivas Rao, Deva Reddy, Vijay Kumar and Sadanandam and local people participated in the event.

