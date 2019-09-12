Karimnagar roads will be developed on par with international standards: Gangula

By | Published: 6:21 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has assured that Karimnagar roads would be developed on par with international roads under Smart City programme. Roads would have a service life of 30 to 40 years since all roads are being laid with M40 grade of concrete.

The Minister was speaking after launching road works at Vidhyanagar here on Thursday. Stating that there were 24 roads in Karimnagar town, he said they were of three types 60, 40 and 35 feet, and all these roads have been divided into three packages.

In the first phase, works on five roads including Prathima-Collectorate, Shiva theater-University, Kisannagar, Ambedkar stadium-old PG college and Bhagath statue-Peddamma temple would be taken up and the remaining roads would be taken up after completion of these five roads.

According to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s guidelines, a comprehensive survey would be conducted before laying roads, he informed and added that CC roads would be laid only after completion of underground drainage. Stating that some people were creating hurdles, he said they delayed the works by filing cases in court. Now, all the hurdles were cleared and tenders were also finalized.

Kamalakar thanked Chief Minister for recommending Karimnagar’s name for smart city programme. Though town was not eligible for smart city, KCR convinced the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu.

The Chief Minister, he said, has a special affection for Karimnagar, and always gives top priority for the district which was in the forefront during the separate Statehood movement.

