Karimnagar RTC suffers daily loss of Rs 90 lakh

Karimnagar: Revenue generation by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has taken a beating following the ongoing indefinite strike by the corporation’s employees and workers’ unions. Though RTC officials have successfully been operating bus services on almost all routes to avoid inconvenience to passengers in the wake of the festival season, the corporation is suffering huge revenue losses due to the strike. Karimnagar region alone is losing about Rs 90 lakh per day. The region usually generates revenue of Rs 1.10 crore per day through its operations in ten depots limits of Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagitial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.

However, the revenues have now dropped to a meager Rs 10 to Rs 11 lakh per day. There are 844 buses including 641 RTC and 203 hired every day.

On the first day of the strike on Saturday, the region generated Rs 11.7 lakh revenue though it operated 40 per cent buses (401 including 205 RTC and 196 hired buses).

Despite operating 80 per cent buses (503 including 301 RTC and 202 hired services) on the second day on Sunday, it generated only Rs 10 lakh revenue. Low occupancy and non-payment of total amount by temporary staff were the main reasons for less revenue, RTC authorities said.

Though they were operating buses, a majority of the vehicles were not fully occupied. In some routes, buses have to wait on platforms for hours together for passengers, RTC officials observed.

On the other hand, some of the drivers and conductors were not depositing the entire money which they got while operating buses, with corporation officials.

It may be recalled here that RTC authorities have fixed a target for temporary drivers and conductors to pay Rs 5,000 for express bus and Rs 4,000 for ordinary services with corporation at the end of the day.

However, a majority of the temporary staff are not paying the total amount, it is learnt.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Regional Manager, Karimnagar region, P Jeevan Prasad said while some of the staff was handing over the entire amount by taking their wages of Rs 1,500 (drivers) and Rs 1,000 (conductors), some of them were not depositing the total revenue.

They were watching the movements of temporary staff those who were not paying total amount.

Operate buses to rural areas: Collector to officials

Khammam: Apart from major routes, District Collector RV Karnan on Monday directed the TSRTC officials to operate bus services to all areas in the district to avoid inconvenience to passengers in the wake of ongoing indefinite strike called by RTC JAC.

He suggested top priority for operating bus services to rural areas so as to let the public know that buses were being run as usual despite the strike. The Collector held a review meeting with Additional DCP D Muralidhar, RTO Krishna Reddy and RTC officials here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion he asked the police officials to ensure smooth operation of bus services and to make tight security arrangements at all bus depots and bus stations in the district.

Collector Karnan directed RTC Khammam Regional Manager SVG Krishna Murthy to take steps to pay the prescribed wages to the temporary drivers and conductors recruited for the operations. Measures have to be taken to prevent private vehicles entering the premises of RTC bus stations across the district.

Meanwhile, a mild tension prevailed in Khammam town as the striking RTC workers gheraoed Khammam Mayor G Papalal by intercepting his vehicle during a protest. A RTC worker suffered minor injuries in the incident.

At Chandrugonda in Kothagudem, an RTC driver, named Jakir, climbed a cellphone tower demanding the government address the demands of the workers who are on the strike. Police reached the spot and SI Ravi managed to pacify the agitating worker.

Buses run with less occupancy in Palamuru

Wanaparthy: TSRTC hiring private staff to run bus services in view of the ongoing TSRTC workers’ strike, came to the aid of the passengers who were on their way to their native places for the festival season. However, in rural areas, the operation of bus services has been an inconvenience to the travellers for the past 3 days, ever since the workers went on strike.

In view of Dasara festival on Tuesday, people in villages found it difficult to go to the nearest towns and mandal headquarters to buy things for the festival. Instead, they had to depend on seven-seaters and other private vehicles as buses were not plying between on the roads connecting villages and towns.

However, the bus services were being run on major routes in the district like between district headquarters and major towns. the bus stands in the district sported deserted look everywhere as people had already reached their native villages even before the comencement of the indefinite strike by RTC workers. Many buses were seen running with less occupancy on Monday as well, a trend which has been witnessed for the past few days.

There were no incidents of damaging buses by the strking workers or any road accidents happening across the Palamuru region involving RTC buses on Tuesday.

Impact of RTC strike minimal in Adilabad

Adilabad: The impact of the ongoing indefinite strike by employees and workers of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) was comparatively low in erstwhile Adilabad on Monday. Alternate transport facilities were arranged by the authorities to ensure passengers reach their destinations without difficulties. The vehicles were escorted by police personnel to prevent any untoward incident or attempt to obstruct the services by the agitating workers.

In Adilabad, over 87 buses including those owned by the corporation (CC), hired, contract carriages and vehicles belonging to educational institutions and other passenger four-wheelers, were operated on all the routes to avoid inconvenience to the public who swarmed bus depots to travel to their native places in view of Dasara festival falling on Tuesday.

In Mancherial, as many as 110 vehicles were shuttled on various routes as part of the alternate transportation measures. They included 20 RTC’s buses, 39 hired, nine CCs, six of private buses and 36 max cabs. The plying of these services came in handy for the passengers who were anxious to reach their native places for festive season.

Similar alternative arrangements were made in Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. Passengers were relieved for finding sufficient transportation facility in the wake of the strike. They expressed happiness over the government’s efforts to press the vehicles onto the road despite the ongoing strike by the RTC workers. However, the passengers said they were facing inconvenience to travel to their destinations due to the agitation.

Meanwhile, the RTC employees continued to gather in front of the depots and staged protest against the government’s attitude on the corporation and its staff. They urged the government to address their long-pending issues. They sought immediate release of arrears and to extend support to the corporation by taking over it which is reeling under severe financial crisis. They wanted the government to resume the talks with the workers’ unions.

66% buses shuttled in Warangal

Warangal: The TSRTC Warangal region scaled up services on Monday, the third day of the strike by its workers and employees, by operating 505 buses against the total of 765 (excluding special buses) from nine depots in erstwhile Warangal district. The region could run only 432 bus services on Saturday, the first day of the corporation agitation.

No impact of strike on eve of Dasara

Sangareddy: On the eve of Dasara festival, the RTC employees’ strike almost had no impact on passengers as RTC authorities had managed to rope in temporary drivers, conductors besides operating all the 154 hired RTC services.

As most of the citizens left to their native places during the weekend in the light of the situation, not many people were seen waiting at the bus stations.

Meanwhile, the private vehicle operators had a field day as people chose autos, cabs and other private passenger automibiles to reach their destinations.

Daily revenue drops to Rs 3.8L from Rs 40L in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Out of total 430 bus services, 258 buses including 318 TSRTC buses and 112 hired vehicles were operated in Nalgonda district on Monday.

The State-wide indefinite strike by employees and workers of the corporation was beginning to have its impact impact on the revenue of TSRTC as the daily revenue dropped to Rs 3.8 lakhs from Rs 40 lakhs per day. Meanwhile, the bus stands in the district witnessed huge rush of passengers wanting to travel to different places.

Many people preferred private passenger automibiles such as seven-seater auto-rickshaws, mini-buses and cars to reach their destinations while some resorted to use their own vehicles to avoid fleecing by the private operators.

