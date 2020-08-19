Karimnagar: Ryots face sand dune problem as flood water recedes

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Karimnagar: All most all water bodies including tanks, ponds and rivulets are overflowing following incessant rainfall during the last one week. While standing crops in some areas were washed away in flood water, agricultural fields are covered by flood water in some villages.

However, farmers of a tiny village Thadikal of Shankarapatnam mandal are facing a different kind of situation with sand dunes being deposited in their fields.

Paddy crop spread in more than 50 acres was destroyed as sand stocks got deposited in the fields. Like other water bodies, Thadikal peddacheruvu is also overflowing due to heavy rainfall for one week. As there was heavy flow in the rivulets, flood water entered into paddy fields located on either side of the water body in the village. As a result, sand got deposited in the fields through the flood water receded.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a farmer Dubbaka Narsaiah said his crop was damaged because of the sand deposits in his 20 guntas of land. Some 12 years ago also, a similar situation prevailed when the Peddacheruvu overflowed but the damage was minimal. This time, however, there is the deposit of sand.

Another farmer, Sunkari Sampath wanted the government to provide some financial assistance to restart the agricultural operations. He had already spent Rs 15,000 to sow paddy in an acre of land. The expenditure included tilling of land, purchase of seed, fertiliser, plantation and other expenditures. The entire amount had gone waste with sand getting deposited.

A tenant farmer, Kisara Sampath said levelling of the lands by removing sand would be an expensive affair for him. Tractor owners would charge Rs 1,000 per hour and now they may enhance the charges on the pretext of hike in the price of diesel rates.

The farmers request the government to provide at least Rs 15,000 government per acre.

