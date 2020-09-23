Karimnagar: Ryots rally to support new Revenue Act

300 tractors with banners of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao participated in the procession

Karimnagar: Farmers from Karimnagar Assembly constituency took out a huge tractor rally in the town in support of the State government’s new Revenue Act.

The rally, which started from Salehnagar Eidgah, reached NTR statue by passing through RTC work shop, district court, Telangana chowk, bus stand and Kaman chowk.

Amid drum beats and DJ songs of “Jai Ho KCR”, farmers took part in the rally in a big way with great enthusiasm.

Besides bullock carts, 300 tractors with the banners of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar were participated in the procession.

Speaking on the occasion, farmers expressed confidence that the long standing land disputes would be solved with the new Revenue Act brought by the Chief Minister. They pledged to extend wholehearted support to the State government in future too.

Kothapalli Municipality Chairman Rudra Raju, MPPs Pilli Srilatha (Kothapalli) and Thipparthi Laxmaiah (Karimnagar), Manda Rajammallu, Pendyala Shyam Sunder Reddy, Balmuri Anand Rao, Kasarla Srinivas, Sunkisala Sampath Rao, Pittala Ravinder, Juvvadi Rajeshwar Rao and others participated in the rally.

