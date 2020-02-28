Karimnagar: Science fair at Alphores school draws attention

By | Published: 6:51 pm

Karimnagar: To mark National Science Day, science fair was organised at Alphores school, Vavilalapalli on Friday. Different types of exhibitions made by the students were displayed in the science fair. Kaleshwaram project, chandrayan, think once get more, bio-toilet, auto scan, solar washing machine, model of Rafale fighter jet, soak pit, automation machine, chocolate machine, short water heater, portable air cooler and others drew the attention of students in the exhibition.

Inaugurating the fair, Dr V Narender Reddy, Chairman, Alphores Educational Institutions, opined that besides having knowledge on science, students must try to get in-depth knowledge in various categories of science.

He advised teachers to teach latest developments in science and technology to students. He wanted the teachers to encourage students to come up with new innovations by developing self-confidence. Parents should also encourage their children to take up innovations in science and technology, he added.

Informing that the science fair was organised in the memory of prominent scientist and Nobel laureate CV Raman, he said Raman made a lot of contributions to India’s science and technology. Raman got the attention of the entire world by inventing ‘light effect’, he said.

