Karimnagar: Stigma forces people to hide details, says official

Published: 7:35 pm

Karimnagar: With the social stigma after testing positive for coronavirus leading to social isolation and in some cases ostracism, people are found to be deliberately furnishing wrong addresses to the authorities before undergoing the rapid antigen tests. With some instances of people being denied entry into rented houses and in some cases, people refusing to perform final rites of covid-19 patients, the practise of giving wrong addresses has become rampant in the district.

Soon after a person tests positive for the virus, medical teams wearing full PPE suites visit the addresses, thereby the infected person is being easily identified. “And to avoid this, they are furnishing false addresses,” a medical and health department official said.

The medical staff are finding it extremely difficult to trace the persons who tested positive. To overcome this problem, the State Health Department officials have developed a mobile app to record all the details of people turned up for covid tests.

According to covid medical bulletin released on Tuesday, two persons each in Nagunur and Durshad villages tested positive for corona. Based on the address furnished by the patients, medical staff went to the localities to pick up patients but they failed to find them in those addresses. Then only they realised that patients have given wrong addresses.

Patients, who gave Durshed address, were found to be Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) employees. While one person belonged to Godavarikhani, another hailed from Sultanabad of Peddapalli district.

People who furnished Nagunur addresses originally belonged to Mamidalapalli of Veenavanka mandal and Kisannagar of Karimnagar town. Later, the staff managed to find out the addresses of patients by contacting them over mobile phone numbers furnished at the hospital at the time of sample collection.

Since a number of similar incidents took place across the state, health department officials have developed a mobile app named ‘RAT App’ (rapid antigen test app) to record all the details including Aadhar card and pin code number.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Medical and Health Officer, Dr Sujatha said since it has become more difficult to trace out patients, state officials have developed mobile app ‘RAT App’. When a person approaches the hospital for a corona test, staff would fill an application on RAT App. Everything, right from the name of the patient to Aadhar card number should be correct. If anything was entered wrongly, application will not be accepted by the app.

When application is accepted, the patient would get a message on his/her mobile phone. After completion of the test, the patient would directly get the result whether it was positive or negative, she informed. They were doing Rapid Antigen tests in all Primary Health Centers as well as Urban Health Centers across the district, she said.

