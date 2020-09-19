Karimnagar student works as labourer to buy smartphone for online classes

Sirra Shivaram worked for daily wages just to buy a smartphone, so that he could attend his online classes.

Odyaram: Children working to earn some money to make both ends meet is no new thing, especially in rural areas. But here is a young man who worked for daily wages just to buy a smartphone, so that he could attend his online classes.

Sirra Shivaram (16), a student of Class X in Zilla Parishad High School could not attend the online classes as he did not have a smartphone. Hailing from a poor family, his father Mallaiah too is a daily wage earner, but what he earns is just sufficient to keep the pot boiling. Incidentally, the boy’s mother Venkavva is bed ridden.

When the school authorities began the online classes, a majority of his classmates were attending the classes, but Shivaram could not. His father had a phone, but it could not support the online classes and his father was not in a position to buy a smartphone for him. Shivaram, who used to work as a painter to support the family during his holidays, decided to work again. Without losing any time he began working on sand lorries for unloading and loading sand.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Shivaram said he had missed classes for one month as he did not have smartphone. “I take up painting work in Vemulawada temple town and other areas. I joined as a loader / unloader for sand and this work fetches me around Rs 300 to Rs 400 per day”. His toil did not go waste. Soon he pooled about Rs 10,000 in a month and after June 15 he purchased a phone for Rs 9,000.

Mallaiah, the boy’s father said he earns about Rs 300 to Rs 400 per day, which is barely sufficient to run the family. Moreover, there was no guarantee that he would get work every day.

The ZPHS Head Master, E Prabhakar Reddy said he had asked the students who do not have smartphones to join with their friends to listen to online classes. Now, Shivaram is a proud owner of a smartphone and is regular in attending the online classes.

