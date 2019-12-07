Karimnagar: Students celebrate ‘encounter’, hail Telangana cops

By | Published: 12:17 am 12:29 am

Karimnagar: Students of schools, colleges and other educational institutions celebrated the encounter killing of Disha case accused on Friday. Students in huge numbers took out rally in the town and gathered at Telangana town to celebrate the event while paying tributes to Disha.

Wearing the masks of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar, they raised slogans ‘Jai KCR’, ‘Jai Telangana police’ and ‘Jail Sajjanar’.

Participating in the celebrations, BC Welfare Minister also raised slogans along with students, who performed palabishekam to the portrait of Sajjanar.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar informed that the law and order situation in the State was under control under the leadership of the CM, and made it clear that there was no question of tolerating anti-social elements.

Talking about the most sensational Disha incident, he said State government has constituted fast-track court to punish the accused. However, they were killed in an encounter by the police when they had tried to escape. With this incident, the confidence among the women was increased, he opined and informed that the government was taking all steps for the welfare of the women.

