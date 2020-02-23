Karimnagar: Surgery video goes viral, creates controversy

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Karimnagar: A video of a surgery performed at Huzurabad Government Hospital went viral on TikTok on Sunday. The surgery performed by the doctors in the operation theatre was recorded by someone and posted on TikTok.

With doctors denying that any of them recorded the surgery, the issue has turned into a controversy. Regional Medical Officer Dr Srikanth Reddy has performed several surgeries in the hospital, and the video footage of some rare operations were given to print and electronic media to make people aware of rare surgeries being performed in government hospital.

It is learnt that one Gangana Reddy, who works in a private hospital, uploaded the video on TikTok.

Questions are being raised among various sections as to how the video of a surgery in government hospital was leaked to a private person. Reacting to the episode, Dr Srikanth Reddy said he was disappointed on seeing the video on TikTok. He said he was ready to face any inquiry.

