Karimnagar takes up water conservation measures

Published: 10:51 pm

Karimnagar: Stating that water is a basic need for every human being, District Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed on Monday emphasised the need to take measures to conserve water. Besides using water in a limited manner, he said it was necessary to take steps to save water.

The Collector was speaking at a meeting with officials on water conservation after launching ‘Jalashakthi Abhiyan’ scheme at the District Collectorate here. It is necessary to take up water conservation since groundwater tables are dropping to alarming levels, he said.

He said based on Central government’s instructions, ‘Jalashakthi Abhiyan’ was launched in the district to save water. Collector wanted to arrange soak pits in every house to retain rain water and dig recharge pits at borewell points.

He opined to develop pond water in agricultural fields and other areas in all villages and to speed up the desilting process of tanks and ponds.

Stating that plantation of trees would help get more rains, the Collector wanted officials to take up sapling plantation in houses, residential areas, along with roads, on the banks of the fields, open places, and defunct lands.

“Special officers would monitor water conservation activities in districts and mandals. Take up water conservation works in very municipality and gram panchayats,” he added.

He told sarpanches to educate people about water conservation by organising meetings and instructed them to take up wall writing about ‘Jalashakthi Abhiyan’ in rural areas.

Collector asked officials of various departments to cooperate with rural development officials for the success of ‘Jalashakthi Abhiyan’. Collector administered oath with officials about water conservation.

