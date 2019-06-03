Karimnagar: Tight security in place for ZPTC, MPTC counting

By | Published: 12:18 am

Karimnagar: Three tier security arrangements have been made for the counting of ZPTC and MPTC votes to be held on Tuesday in different places.

Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy said that in the wake of previous incidents, adequate security personnel were deployed at all three counting centres at Rukmapur social welfare residential school, Choppadandi mandal, Devanpalli school of Manakondur mandal, and Jyothismathi engineering college of Thimmapur.

Candidates, agents, counting staff and officials would be allowed into counting centres through door-framed metal detectors, the CP said and appealed to them to cooperate with police.

Besides CCTV cameras, three drone cameras are also being used to monitor the situation in and around counting centres. He requested the people not to move in groups since the section 144 was in effect from Monday 5 pm to Wednesday 6 am.