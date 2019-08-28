Karimnagar to become prosperous: Etela

By | Published: 12:51 am

Karimnagar: Health Minister Etela Rajender on Wednesday said Karimnagar would become a prosperous district in the State with the development of agriculture and allied sectors. The district would become a water junction with completion of the prestigious Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. Subsequently, agriculture and its allied sectors would develop in the coming days, he said.

Rajender’s comments came at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting held under the chair of ZP chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajender termed both public representatives and government officials as two wheels of a cart and any kind of problem would be solved if they work with coordination. Asking them to attend the meetings without fail, he advised to run the meetings in a peaceful, responsible and meaningful manner.

Stating that ZP meetings should become a dais to solve rural problems, he advised ZPTCs and MPPs to stay along with people round the clock and try to solve their problems. Minister also advised public representatives to visit a hospital, school, hostel every day and examine the facilities being provided to patients and students. They should also inspect and examine every work being done with government funds.

Earlier, local MLA Gangula Kamalakar wanted the ZP to pass thanksgiving resolution to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for bringing water to agricultural lands by designing Kaleshwaram project. MLC T Jeevan Reddy, MLAs Rasamai Balkishan, Sunke Ravishankar and Sathish Babu and others participated in the meeting.

