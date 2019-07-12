Karimnagar to get drinking water round the clock from Sept: Gangula

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar promised to supply drinking water round the clock to every household in Karimnagar town from September if everything goes according to the plan.

The MLA was speaking at a meeting with officials at water filter bed, Lower Manair Dam (LMD), here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said though there was no shortage of water in the LMD, some were making false propaganda. About 3.4 tmc was available in LMD while its dead storage was 2 tmc, he pointed out. There was no need to panic since 1.4 tmc water was available to quench the thirst of people and it is for the next four months, he added.

Town’s groundwater levels had depleted due to lack of rains and as a result, borewells were going dry. The laying of Mission Bhagiratha pipelines was completed in Karimnagar, water problems on the outskirts of the town would soon end if reservoirs at Markfed and Satavahana University were completed.

Municipal Commissioner Gopal Reddy, and officials of public health, Mission Bhagiratha, L&T, and RWS participated in the meeting.

