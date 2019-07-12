Karimnagar to get modern 500-bed hospital: Etela Rajender

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Peddapalli: Health Minister Etela Rajender on Friday said a 500-bed hospital would be constructed in Karimnagar, which would be on a par with the best of corporate hospitals.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a 30-bed hospital in Sultanabad along with Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar, he said the new hospital would not only cater to the needs of those in Karimnagar but also benefit people from the neighbouring districts too. Besides, another new hospital was being constructed in Peddapalli, he pointed out.

Rajender said medical facilities in government hospitals had been enhanced after formation of Telangana State. The number of deliveries in government hospitals have also increased he said. Wth a view to extending support to pregnant women from poor families, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had introduced the ‘KCR Kits’ programme.

Talking about the newly inaugurated Sultanabad hospital, the Health Minister said local people would get more medical facilities with the opening of this hospital. He assured the people of filling the six vacant doctor posts by ensuring that the recruitment process was completed and also for the staff as well, besides providing all medical facilities. He urged the people to keep the hospital premises clean.

Rajender also spoke about the government’s commitment to provide safe drinking water to every household. He said the Chief Minister had taken up Mission Bhagiratha for this purpose and the project was in its final stages. “Godavari water will be supplied to every house very soon,” the Minister said.

Welfare Minister Eashwar said the government was according top priority to the health sector and the number of deliveries in government hospitals going up was an indication of that.

