Karimnagar traffic junctions set for a facelift

The Collector instructed officials to complete the Smart City works within six months.

By | Published: 10:02 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao on Thursday said all the traffic junctions in the town will get a facelift as part of Karimnagar Smart City programme.

The Mayor along with officials on Thursday inspected ongoing works at Gandhi junction which has been modernised at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

“The court, bus stand and Mancherial junctions have already been developed and remaining junctions would also be modernised by developing greenery and installing water fountains,” he said, adding that besides developing traffic islands, traffic signals would also be set up in all junctions.

About the Gandhi junction, the Mayor asked the authorities to install a crystal statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The junction would be inaugurated on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi on October 2.

Later, the Mayor along with Collector K Shashanka, KMC Commissioner Valluru Kranthi and others inspected ongoing works of Smart City programme in the town.

They conducted a review meeting with engineers and construction agency to discuss the progress of the works at collectorate conference hall.

The Collector instructed officials to complete the Smart City works within six months. He wanted the officials to develop Smruthivanam and Ujwala Park with modern facilities and lay separate roads to both of them.

He asked officials to plan boating facility from Smruthivanam to Elgandal Fort besides lazer show.

He wanted the officials to concentrate more on developing public park and adventure activities including cycling, boating, parasailing and water raiding.

Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy and other officials participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .