Karimnagar: TTD team visits proposed Venkateshwara Swamy temple site

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with the representatives of TTD Hyderabad on Wednesday examined the proposed site for the construction of Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Padmanagar in the outskirts of Karimnagar town. Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) has decided to construct Venkateshwara temple in the sprawling ten acres of land in Padmanagar. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recently issued orders by allocating the land for the construction of the shrine.

Kamalakar along with Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, TTD Hyderabad local advisory committee Chairman Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of Namaste Telangana, Dikonda Damodar Rao, Executive Engineer Narasimha Murthy, Stapathi Ravikanth and others examined the proposed site. Assistant Director of Survey and Land Records, Ashok and surveyors explained about land details to the Minister and TTD officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar informed that the temple, which would be constructed in about ten acres of land, would become a divine shrine in north Telangana. Taking up with the will of the Chief Minister, the temple would be completed in one and half year period.

